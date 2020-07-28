His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received, at his office at the Emiri Diwan, this morning, His Excellency Mr. Hans Udo Motsel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the country, for peace on his highness on the occasion of the end of his work in the country.

His Highness the Emir, His Excellency the Ambassador awarded the Medal of Meal, in appreciation of his role in contributing to the enhancement of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Germany, wishing him success in the tasks assigned to him in the future, and for the relations of further progress and development.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir, and to the officials in the state for the cooperation he received in contributing to the success of his work in the country.