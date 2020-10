His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, today, issued Decree No. / 84 / for the year 2020, calling for the Shura Council to hold the forty-ninth regular session, on Tuesday the seventeenth of Rabi’a Al-Awal in 1442 AH, corresponding to the third of November 2020 AD .

The decree was implemented and enforced from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette.