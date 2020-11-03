His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, called for the rain prayer on Thursday morning 19 Rabi` al-Awwal 1442 AH, corresponding to November 5, 2020 CE, throughout the country, praying to God in the request of rain.

His Highness will perform the rain prayer with the masses of the worshipers in the Al-Wajba Chapel.