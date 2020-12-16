His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the fourth meeting of the Council for the year 2020, which was held at the Emiri Diwan this morning.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir and Deputy Chairman of the Council, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Executive Member of the Council, and their Excellencies members of the Council.

The council reviewed the topics on its agenda, took appropriate decisions, and reviewed the Qatar Investment Authority’s investment plan for 2021.