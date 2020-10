His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, sent a telegram to His Excellency President Rock Marc Christian Kabore, President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, including his condolences and condolences for the victims of the attacks that targeted three villages in the Sino region, north of Burkina Faso, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for the injured.