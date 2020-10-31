His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, made a phone call this evening with his brother, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the brotherly Turkish Republic, during which he expressed his condolences and condolences for the victims of the earthquake that struck Izmir, western Turkey, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery For the injured.

His Highness the Emir also expressed to His Excellency the Turkish President, during the call, the State of Qatar’s readiness to help mitigate the effects of this disaster.