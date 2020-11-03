His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, affirmed the durability of the Qatari riyal in the face of external crises by preserving its value.

In a speech at the opening of the 49th regular session of the Qatari Shura Council, His Highness said that Qatar has taken swift measures on two axes, the first of which is to support the private sector and the second is to preserve the integrity of the state budget.

His Highness announced that the Shura Council elections will be held in October of next year

His Highness stressed the need not to be complacent to avoid a second wave of the Corona epidemic, revealing that Doha will not hesitate to take resolute measures in the event of an outbreak.

His Highness referred to the health system in Qatar that has proven its worth in dealing with the Corona pandemic, and pointed out that the energy sector was able to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic and exports did not stop.