His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, congratulated the winners of the Excellence Award in the fight against corruption for this season, thanking Tunisia for hosting the Excellence Ceremony.

His Highness said – in a tweet on his official account on the Twitter site – “I congratulate the winners of the Excellence Award in combating corruption for this season, which comes as the world is living in an exceptional circumstance due to the Covid-19 pandemic, wishing that the efforts of our international community will continue to consolidate the values ​​of integrity and the rule of law.

His Highness added, “I also thank the brothers in Tunisia for hosting the award ceremony.”