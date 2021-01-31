His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, has directed the allocation of a financial grant to the Gaza Strip in the amount of 360 million US dollars to be spent over a whole year, starting from January 2021.

This grant comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s continuing support for the brotherly Palestinian people besieged in the Gaza Strip, as it will be used to pay employees’ salaries, provide financial aid to needy families, and operate power stations, to reduce the aggravation of the humanitarian situation and difficult living conditions in the Strip.