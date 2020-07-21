His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, made a phone call this evening to the State of Mr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Iraq.

During the call, the cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, and ways to support and develop them in various fields. In this regard, the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Mr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, informed the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, to send field hospitals equipped with various equipment. Medical Department to the Republic of Iraq in support of the response to the emerging Corona Virus pandemic (Covid 19).

For his part, the Iraqi Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Emir for this support and the permanent standing of the State of Qatar on the side of the Republic of Iraq.