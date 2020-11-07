His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, made a phone call this evening with His Majesty King Philip VI of Spain.

During the call, they reviewed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing the international efforts made to address the emerging Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and the efforts of the two countries and their cooperation in this regard.

It was also agreed to continue joint cooperation within the framework of preparations for the FIFA World Cup, which Qatar will host in 2022.

During the call, the most prominent current issues at the regional and international levels were also discussed