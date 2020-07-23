His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a phone call this evening from His Excellency President Dennis Sasongo, President of the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville), during which they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of supporting and strengthening them in all fields.

During the call, it was also agreed to cooperate in the fight against the new epidemic of Corona / Covid 19.