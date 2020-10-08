His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and his brother, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the sisterly Turkish Republic, discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

During the meeting held at Al-Bahr Palace today, His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the Turkish President exchanged views on the most prominent developments on the two arenas, regionally and internationally, and issues of common concern.

After that, His Highness, the Emir of the State of Qatar, hosted a lunch in honor of his brother, His Excellency the Turkish President and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and the banquet were attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.