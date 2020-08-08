His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, donated 50 million Qatari riyals to the campaign “Lebanon in our hearts” launched today by the Charitable Activities Regulatory Authority in cooperation with the Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent.

This came according to what was announced by the “Lebanon in Our Hearts” campaign on Qatar TV, where live coverage was allocated during Friday and Saturday from 9 pm to 11 pm.

The campaign aims to support the brotherly Lebanese people, and to stand with them following the tragic disaster that struck the port of Beirut, and in response to the position of the State of Qatar, shared by the Lebanese brothers in their ordeal.

The campaign also aims to collect donations from the people of Qatar to provide urgent needs and assistance to the injured and afflicted, in order to contribute to saving the lives of 300,000 injured and afflicted people in Beirut.

◄ A sincere stand,

His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Ali Mohiuddin Al-Qaradaghi, Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, called the masses of Muslims in Qatar and outside Qatar to donate to their brothers in Lebanon, after suffering a disaster that caused in a few moments the destruction of 300 thousand homes, and many hospitals, Thousands of families found themselves homeless, and thousands of wounded people without the means to treat them.

His Eminence added during his participation in the campaign that what happened in Lebanon from the disaster of the port explosion requires us to take a real and sincere stand and panic for the escape of these people from the horrors of what they were exposed to. Explaining that the Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “The most beloved of people to God is the most beneficial to the people.” Their suffering.

He continued: “Our duty towards our brothers in Lebanon is the duty of brotherhood, and the Holy Qur’an expressed it in the words of the Almighty:“ So if they repent and perform the prayers and pay zakat, then your brothers and sisters are related to religion and the separation of religion. ” And the symbiotic aspect, which is zakat and alms.

◄ Kaaba of the oppressed. Al

-Qarah Daghi noted that the campaigns that the State of Qatar and its Emir are doing to the afflicted Arab and Islamic peoples, but evidence that that state is the Kaaba of the oppressed and the oppressed, in fact and saying: “Qatar is a prince, government and people that are carrying out their moral and humanitarian duty.”

And he went on: “The shock was very great, and the effects of the destruction are great. In a few seconds, 300 thousand people were displaced, and thousands of homes were destroyed, and this requires us to stand as one man. The Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, likened us to one body, and this is what we should be in A time of adversity. ” He pointed out that he who does not thank people does not thank God, and we are facing very honorable positions of His Highness, the Emir of the country, may God protect him, and indeed Qatar is the Kaaba of all the oppressed, and we have, throughout the history of Qatar, many of these honorable positions.

And His Eminence Sheikh Al-Qara Daghi demanded to accelerate the act of charity, by donating to the campaign, which aims to help our brothers in Lebanon.

◄ A humanitarian duty

For his part, Mr. Faisal Al-Fahida, Assistant CEO of the Operations and International Partnerships Sector at Qatar Charity, said that Qatar is in solidarity with the Lebanese people in this ordeal, and the donation campaign launched by Qatar Charity in cooperation with a number of organizations and charities in the country is nothing but a duty Ethical and humanitarian we must do. He expressed his confidence that the Lebanese people will emerge from this crisis stronger and more coherent thanks to their solidarity and the help and assistance of their brothers.

He explained that Qatar Charity will be in the field with all its capabilities to provide aid and assistance, whether it is medical and food, or providing shelter to those who have lost their homes and extending aid to all the Lebanese people to get out of this disaster. He called on charitable people to interact and contribute to the relief of the brothers in Lebanon.

He continued: “From the beginning of the disaster, we contacted the field team and communicated with partners to conduct a field assessment and survey, and we found that there are 300,000 families who have been displaced from their homes, and thousands of families live in schools and sports clubs, and the issue of restoration is a priority, as is medical support and hospital support. As well as food baskets and medical bags. ” He stressed that Qatar Charity does not have any relationship with a specific party in Lebanon, but the aid will reach all those who need it fairly without discrimination.

He added, “We stand on the needs, and we are keen to ensure that the aid reaches those who deserve it, and now the products are required to support hospitals with medical equipment, because there are many wounded who need medical equipment and devices to treat them,” pointing out that what His Highness the Emir of the country donated is not A stranger to him and his noble attitudes.

◄ Gratitude to the Qatari people.

Ambassador Farah Berri, Chargé d’Affairs to the Lebanese Ambassador to Qatar, expressed her gratitude to the feelings of the Qataris, the Emir, the people and the government, towards the disaster that befell the Lebanese people, and for what Qatar did in helping its brothers immediately after the disaster strikes, and sending urgent aid in the form of an air bridge It includes aircraft carrying medical aid and field hospitals. She said: “I thank His Highness the Emir for his generous donation, and this is not strange for the State of Qatar, which was one of the first countries to send aid to Lebanon.”

In turn, commented the honorable preacher d. Al-Qahtani lived with the intervention of His Excellency Ambassador Farah Berri, Acting Acting Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of Lebanon in Qatar, saying that “as long as His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country and the Qatari people are present, Lebanon will return to the best.” He said: Before this event, and we are all proud of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, because he is the example and as long as the guardian is the initiator, everyone will be encouraged and excited to provide what he can follow the example of the guardian, adding: Many in the country and the affected sites in Various countries of the world always chant the name of Qatar on their tongues thanks to its efforts and humanitarian contribution, even without knowing its location or anything about it.

He explained that what His Excellency the Ambassador mentioned indicates that Qatar is a prince, government and people is indeed the Kaaba of the oppressed, and that its people stand at the heart of one man with his leadership, adding: Therefore, when we look at the past tribulations that many countries have gone through, we will find that Qatar has always been it. The initiative to extend a helping hand to those countries.

Psychological effects

Dr. said. Ayesh Al-Qahtani, commenting on a United Nations report on the number of homeless people in Lebanon as a result of this explosion reaching 100 thousand homeless children and the negative effects of that, by saying: Disasters always have negative effects, the most severe of which are on children and women because the source of safety, which is the home and the family, has been destroyed, and therefore we are facing the effects Psychological and social and material effects as well.

He explained that when Qatar Charity moves to deal with such disasters, it is keen to deal with all these aspects, not just with the charitable side. He called on community members to donate to the campaign, even if only a little, pointing out that the honorable Islamic Sharia urges us not to despise something of what is known.

◄ Special operations room

As for His Excellency Mr. Ali Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Qatari Red Crescent, he explained that there is a special operations room in the Red Crescent always standing ready to deal with various disasters, whether earthquakes, floods or otherwise, adding: Since we heard the news The explosion that occurred in the city of Beirut, that room began its work immediately by communicating with the Lebanese Red Cross and the Qatari Red Crescent office in Beirut as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to coordinate with them, given that the Qatar Red Crescent is a member of this union and all the Red Crescent and Red Cross societies In other countries it is our partner.

A team from the Qatar Red Crescent office in Lebanon visited the site of the explosion after the storm subsided, with the aim of assessing the situation and discussing the necessary needs required to deal with it.

He added: “The situation was truly catastrophic and as soon as a report was received from the office of the situation and the required needs, the first step in which we moved was the medical aspect, as well as shelter and food, considering that these needs are life needs that people lost in their homes and sites that were destroyed. The Red Crescent succeeded with limited capabilities. “That was available at the beginning in managing some of the needs, and these capabilities were quickly strengthened later and more aid was sent by the state, as a number of aircraft were equipped, the last of which was a large plane that was equipped yesterday morning, loaded with relief materials.”