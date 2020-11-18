His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, congratulated his brother His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the brotherly Omani people on the 50th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness said in a tweet on his verified account on Twitter: “I congratulate my brother His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the brotherly Omani people on the 50th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman .. We wish continued prosperity, security and stability for our people in this dear country, with which we have united strong fraternal ties and exemplary and historical cooperation relations based on Solidarity and affection. “