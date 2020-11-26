His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, will head to Ankara tomorrow, Thursday, on an official visit to the sisterly Republic of Turkey, during which, with his brother, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he will chair the sixth session of the Qatari-Turkish Higher Strategic Committee.

The sixth session will deal with ways to consolidate the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries in various fields, exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest, in addition to signing a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.