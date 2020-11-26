His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, made a phone call this evening with His Excellency Dr. Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, especially the results of the meeting of the Qatari-Iranian Joint Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation, which was held at its seventh session in the Iranian city of Isfahan yesterday.

During the call, a number of regional and international issues were discussed.