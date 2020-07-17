His Highness is participating in the meeting of the 136th International Olympic Committee

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, member of the International Olympic Committee, participated today in the meeting of the 136th session of the International Olympic Committee, which was held through video communication technology chaired by His Excellency Dr. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, and attended by members of the Executive Office, And members of the International Olympic Committee, heads of international federations and national Olympic committees.

During the meeting, issues related to the development of the Olympic Movement were discussed, topics on the agenda were reviewed, and decisions were taken on them.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.