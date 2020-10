His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, issued Emiri Order No. (5) for the year 2020 appointing His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani as head of the Emiri Diwan.

The Emiri decree decreed that it be enforced from the date of its issuance and that it be published in the Official Gazette