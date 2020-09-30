His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, mourned with great sadness and sorrow the forgiven, God Almighty, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who was transferred to the mercy of God Almighty.

In a statement issued by the Amiri Diwan, His Highness the Emir Al-Mufdi said that the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a great leader and leader, and if he was characterized by wisdom, moderation, farsightedness and good opinion, he devoted his life and effort to serving his homeland and his nation, calling for dialogue, solidarity, unity of the Arab ranks and defending The just causes of his nation, calling on His Highness, God Almighty, to be blessed by the great departed of his mercy and forgiveness, to dwell in his spaciousness with the righteous and righteous, and to reward him with the best reward for what he offered to his country and nation, and to inspire the honorable ruling family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people and the Arab and Islamic nations patience and solace.

The following is the text of the statement …

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

With hearts believing in the judgment and destiny of God, we received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of the late, God willing, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the brotherly State of Kuwait.

With his passing, we lost a great leader and a leader, and if he was characterized by wisdom, moderation, consideration and good opinion, he devoted his life and effort to serving his country and his nation, calling for dialogue, solidarity, the unity of the Arab ranks, defending the just causes of his nation, and rejecting violence and extremism, and he was rightly a prince of humanity. During his reign, Kuwait witnessed comprehensive progress in all fields.

He asks His Highness, God Almighty, that the great departed be blessed with the breadth of his mercy and forgiveness, and that he dwells in paradise with the righteous and righteous people, and that he will be rewarded with the best reward for what he offered to his country and nation, and to inspire the honorable ruling family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people and the Arab and Islamic nations patience and solace. “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, to declare mourning in the country for a period of three days, and flags at half-mast.