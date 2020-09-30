His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, through the Instagram account of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who passed away today.

His Highness said: Your attitudes and actions will remain alive in the consciousness of the generations, and your memory is immortal in our conscience … God have mercy on you.

Earlier today, the Kuwaiti Amiri Diwan announced the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

And the Kuwait News Agency published a statement saying: “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,” O reassuring soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and satisfying, so enter into my servants and enter my paradise. God Almighty, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait who moved next to his Lord. We prayed to God Almighty for the deceased to be blessed with the breadth of his mercy and to dwell in him in his spaciousness, and there is no strength or power except in God.