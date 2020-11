His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, sent a message of condolence to the family of the late His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, asking the Almighty God to embrace him with the mercy of his mercy and enter him in his spaciousness, and to inspire His family and the honorable Al Khalifa family, patience and solace.