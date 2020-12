His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, sent a message of condolence to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, asking God Almighty to provide him with the breadth of his mercy and to dwell in him in his spaciousness. And to inspire his family and the generous royal family is a beautiful patience and solace.