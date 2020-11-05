His Highness during the opening of the military police command camp

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, included, with his generous patronage, the inauguration ceremony of the Military Police Force Command Camp this morning.

After the national anthem was played, His Highness the Amir asked the leader of the parade queue, then the ceremony began with a display of infantry, vehicles, cavalry, and several military displays of combat and defense skills.

His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi also made a field tour, during which he was briefed on the installations and live shooting ranges in the camp.

Brigadier General Rashid Muhammad Al-Hajri, Commander of the Military Police Forces, delivered a speech on this occasion, in which he said that the opening of this edifice will contribute to enhancing the performance of training tasks and gaining security expertise for the Military Police Command.

The opening was attended by Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and a number of senior officers of the Qatar Armed Forces.