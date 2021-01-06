His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, participated with his brothers, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and heads of delegations, in the work of the forty-first session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held at the Maraya Center in Al-Ula Governorate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sister this afternoon.

The session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Emir, a number of Their Royal Highnesses the Princes, and Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegations.

The session was also attended by Dr. Youssef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and Mr. Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the US President