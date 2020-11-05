His Highness performs the rain prayer

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, performed the rain prayer with the masses of worshipers, at the Al-Wajbah prayer room this morning, to commemorate the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and they asked for rain.

The prayer was performed by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani.

His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman and Vice President of the Shura Council, a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, and a group of citizens participated in its performance.

Sheikh Dr. Thaqil bin Sayer al-Shammari, a judge in the Court of Cassation, a member of the Supreme Judicial Council, who was the mother of the worshipers in the sermon he gave after the prayer, emphasized the importance of supplication and supplication and showing the lack of God Almighty in the prayer of rain, asking God to water the country and spread mercy Among his servants.

His eminence also clarified that repentance, seeking forgiveness, paying zakat, compassion, giving goodness, alms and family ties are among the obligations of God’s mercy and affliction, and his eminence urged worshipers and Muslims to compete in this.