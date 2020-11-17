His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a phone call this evening from his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco.
During the call, they discussed brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries, ways to enhance and develop them, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.
His Highness receives a call from the King of Morocco
