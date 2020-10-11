His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning, a delegation of Excellencies members of Congress in the friendly United States of America, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

He received His Excellency Mr. Jim Hymes from Connecticut, His Excellency Mr. Eric Swallowell from California, His Excellency Mr. Seth Moulton from Massachusetts, and His Excellency Mr. Patrick Murphy from Florida State.

During the meeting, they reviewed strategic areas of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, in addition to exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues.