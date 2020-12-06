His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a letter of thanks and appreciation from his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir for the efforts made by the State of Qatar for the sake of the success of the endeavors. The charity that His Highness the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God rest his soul, started to contain the Gulf crisis and end it by reaching a final agreement that guarantees solidarity and cohesion in the unity of the Gulf position.

His Highness the Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait also praised the blessed step that was made by reaching an agreement between the brothers, which reflects the keenness of His Highness the Emir to the Gulf entity’s gains, unity, cohesion, toughness and role on the regional and international arenas to be able to work in order to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Gulf peoples and confront the immense challenges ahead.