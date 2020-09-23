His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a written message from His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Emir and Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait, related to brotherly relations between the two countries, means of supporting and strengthening them, and issues of common concern.

The message was delivered by the envoy of His Highness the Deputy Emir and the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Defense of the sisterly State of Kuwait, during the reception of His Highness the Amir in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Emir and Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait, to His Highness the Emir of the country, and his wishes for His Highness to continue health and payment, and the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Emir Al-Moufdi, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Defense of the State of Kuwait, conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing him good health and wellness and the brotherly Kuwaiti people further progress and prosperity.