His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received an oral message from his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, related to the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international developments.

The message was conveyed by His Excellency Mr. Marzouq bin Ali Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the National Assembly of the State of Kuwait, during the reception of His Highness the Emir, in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the interview, the Speaker of the National Assembly conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, to his brother, His Highness, the Emir of the revered country, and his wishes for His Highness for continued success and payment and the Qatari people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Emir Al-Moufdi conveyed to His Excellency the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, his greetings to his brother, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, and his wishes for good health and wellness and the brotherly Kuwaiti people for continued development and growth.

The meeting was attended by HE Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Shura Council.