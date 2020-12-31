His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a written letter from his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which included an invitation to His Highness to attend the forty-first session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the decision Its contract in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the fifth of next January.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, when His Highness the Amir received him at the Amiri Diwan library this morning.