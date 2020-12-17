His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received telegrams of congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the State from a number of his brothers, Their Majesties, Highnesses and Highnesses Kings and Heads of brotherly countries.

His Highness received a telegram from His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Majesty Sultan Hassan Al-Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, and His Excellency President Qais Saeed, President of the Republic of Tunisia, and His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency President Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq, His Excellency General Michel Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the Republic of Sudan.