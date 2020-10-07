His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning, His Excellency Carlos Alberto Hernandez, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, to greet His Highness on the occasion of the end of his term in the country.

His Highness the Amir wished the Ambassador success in his future tasks, and for the relations between the two countries further progress and development.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir of the country, and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.