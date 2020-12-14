His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning, His Excellency Mr. Nguyen Dinh Thao, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to greet His Highness on the occasion of the end of his term in the country.

His Highness the Emir wished the Vietnamese ambassador success in the future tasks entrusted to him, and for the relations between the two countries to continue progress and prosperity.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir and the state officials for the cooperation he received during his tenure.