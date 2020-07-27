His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received, at the Palace of the Sea, His Excellency General Mark Milli, Chairman of the American Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, the strategic cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the friendly United States of America were reviewed, especially in the defense, military and security fields, in addition to discussing the most important developments in the region and joint efforts to enhance its security and stability.