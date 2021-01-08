His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a phone call this evening from the friendly Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, in which he expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the Gulf reconciliation, the results of the Al-Ula summit and the resulting decisions aimed at solidarity and unity of the Gulf ranks and strengthening Security and stability in the region.

For his part, His Highness the Emir Al-Moufdi expressed his congratulations to the Prime Minister on the success of Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit).

The contact also dealt with the solid cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways of developing and strengthening them.