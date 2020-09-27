His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning the credentials of seven new ambassadors to the state.

His Highness received the credentials of His Excellency Dr. Claudius Fischbach, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Her Excellency Mrs. Marian Kamstra, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, His Excellency Mr. Muhammed Gachemuddin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, His Excellency Mr. Zamshari Bin Shaharan, Ambassador of Malaysia, and Her Excellency Mrs. Karen Fichtenger Grohe, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria. His Excellency Mr. Arman Isagaliev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and HE Mrs. Heleni Michalopoulou, Ambassador of the Republic of Greece.

His Highness the Amir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties, and for the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, Their Excellencies the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes to the Qatari people for continued progress and prosperity.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the ambassadors upon their arrival at the Emiri Diwan.