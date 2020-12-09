His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning the credentials of six new ambassadors to the state.

His Highness received the credentials of His Excellency Mr. Antonio Jose Alves de Carvalho, Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal, His Excellency Mr. Hamid Reza Dehghani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Mr. Radwan Hassan, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Mr. Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillom, Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti, and His Excellency Mr. Shaban Iachary, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia, and His Excellency Mr. Jorge Bahsa Hazem, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic.

His Highness the Amir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties, and for the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, Their Excellencies the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes for the Qatari people for continued progress and prosperity.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the ambassadors upon their arrival at the Emiri Diwan.