His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning the credentials of six new ambassadors to the state.

His Highness received the credentials of His Excellency Mr. Harith Lukovic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, His Excellency Mr. Jonathan Paul Wilkes, Ambassador of the United Kingdom, His Excellency Mr. Plamen Stankov Delev, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria, His Excellency Mr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India, and His Excellency Mr. Abdul Rahim Al Siddiq Muhammad, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan. And His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Mustafa Goksu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey.

His Highness the Amir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties, and for the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, Their Excellencies the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes for the Qatari people for continued progress and prosperity.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the ambassadors upon their arrival at the Emiri Diwan.