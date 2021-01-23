His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received at the Police Training Institute in the Sailiya region, this morning, His Excellency Mr. Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, and His Excellency Mr. Samir Ibrahim Al Mobaideen, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, separately for peace On the occasion of their visit to the country to attend the graduation ceremony of the third batch of students nominated at the Police College of the Ministry of Interior.

The two meetings were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.