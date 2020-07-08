His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received at his office in Qasr El Bahr this morning, His Excellency Mr. Vulcan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.

At the beginning of the interview, His Highness the Emir expressed his congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Vulcan on the occasion of his election as President of the 75th session, wishing him success in his duties.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Vulcan expressed his aspiration to continue enhancing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and developing it to broader levels during his next presidency.

During the meeting, a number of regional and international issues were reviewed, as well as the most prominent global developments.