His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning, His Excellency Mr. Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the US President, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the friendly United States of America, and regional and international issues, especially developments in the Middle East region.