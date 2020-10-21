His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received at Al Bahr Palace this morning His Excellency Mr. Stephen Mnuchin, Minister of Treasury of the United States of America, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the strategic cooperation relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed and aspects of their support and strengthening, especially in the economic field, and the joint Qatari-American efforts in the field of combating terrorist financing and developments related to it, in addition to issues of common interest, were discussed.