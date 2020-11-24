His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan this morning, His Excellency Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the International Federation, especially with regard to the latest developments related to hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

A number of issues related to sports were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Personal Representative of the Emir