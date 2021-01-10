His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine / Hamas / and the accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the interview, Dr. Haniyeh congratulated His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi on the Gulf reconciliation and the positive results of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in its forty-first session.

During the meeting, developments in the situation in Palestine were reviewed. Dr. Haniyeh briefed His Highness the Amir on the latest developments in the Palestinian arena, especially the efforts made to strengthen Palestinian national unity.