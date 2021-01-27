His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received in his office at Al Bahar Palace this evening, His Excellency Lieutenant General Javed Bajwa, Chief of Staff of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between Qatar and Pakistan and ways of strengthening them, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the regional and international situations.