His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning His Excellency Mr. Khaled Ammar Al-Mashri, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the brotherly State of Libya, and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them. The latest developments in the situation in Libya were discussed.

The meeting was attended by HE Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Shura Council.