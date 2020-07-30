His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a phone call this afternoon from His Excellency President Qurban Quli Bardi Mammadov, President of the Republic of Turkmenistan.

At the beginning of the call, HH the Amir and His Excellency the President exchanged congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al-Adha. During the call, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, as well as ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common concern.