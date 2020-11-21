His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received His Excellency Mr. Mike Pompeo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly United States of America, at the Pearl Palace this afternoon.
During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing them. The most prominent regional and international developments were also discussed.
His Highness reviews with the US Secretary of State bilateral strategic relations
